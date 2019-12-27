Menu

Wolves vs Manchester City: FA to investigate after missiles thrown at Molineux

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

The Football Association will investigate after missiles were thrown on to the pitch during Wolves' 3-2 Premier League victory at home to Manchester City on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

An announcement during the first half at Molineux warned fans that there had been numerous reports of the throwing of foreign objects.

Objects, including what appeared to be a hip flask, were hurled after Raheem Sterling had put City in front with a re-taken penalty, awarded following a VAR review, in the 25th minute.

The FA told the PA news agency that it would be looking into the incident.

