Wolves boss Nuno is amazed by City slickers

Nuno's charges are taking on Pep Guardiola's on Friday (7.45pm), having beaten them 2-0 at the Etihad earlier this season.

Adama Traore scored both goals in an exceptional display on the road, but Nuno – despite the big gap between them and leaders Liverpool – feels City could still retain the Premier League title.

And when asked what is their best quality, Nuno said: "Everything. The quality they have, the idea of football that they have.

"Everything is impressive about them. It's going to be very tough.

“They're a fantastic team, with fantastic players and a fantastic manager.

“There's nothing more to say. It's amazing the way they play football, it's amazing the quality they have in their manager and their players, so it's going to be a very tough challenge."

Wolves have the especially tricky test of facing City – and then travelling to Liverpool on Sunday (4.30pm).

There is less than 45 hours between the games, and on if that means some players might have to be rested in one of the games, Nuno said: "Every game in the Premier League is a cup final.

"For us, it's always the same idea. The game is there to be played.

"We go game by game. Let's see how we do with the first game.

"After that, we will make the decisions. Our plan is to play the next game, and then we think about the next one after it finishes."

Nuno, though, is not happy about the swift turnaround. Guardiola is said to have contacted the league about the fixture congestion, and Nuno added: "It is a big burden for all of the teams.

“I don't know why Wolves have less hours between games but it's a concern for all the managers and all the players."

Wolves have no fresh injury worries for the clash. Willy Boly (ankle), Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and Bruno Jordao (ankle) remain on the sidelines.