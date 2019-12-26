Ryan Bennett aiming to fight his way back in at Wolves

The 29-year-old played in the 4-0 Europa League win against Besiktas earlier this month, after several weeks on the sidelines, but he has been unable reclaim a starting spot in the Premier League.

That is down to the form of Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss, who have seamlessly slotted into defence from midfield after injuries to Bennett and Willy Boly.

Bennett, though, is now breathing down their necks and when asked if he is over the knock, he said: “I’m over that now, training every day and trying to get more rhythm now.

“There are still things I need to work on and do for that situation, but we’re working towards it.

“Hopefully, it’ll all be good soon.”

Bennett is one of the senior figures in the dressing room and was one of several first-team stars who visited New Cross Hospital to put smiles on the faces of patients last week.

And he has been very impressed by the work of Dendoncker and Saiss, alongside skipper Conor Coady, at the back, insisting they have been a ‘pleasure to watch’.

“The lads have done unbelievably, really, over the last 15 games or whatever it is,” said Bennett.

“You can’t knock any of them, especially with Willy being out – and then (higher up the pitch) there being injuries to Morgan (Gibbs-White) and (Bruno) Jordao.

“It’s not been easy, with the limited numbers we do have.

“But the lads who have been playing have been amazing. They’ve been a pleasure to watch.”

Ultimately, though, Bennett wants to play a bigger role during the second half of the season as Wolves look to keep the momentum going.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

“Against Tottenham was probably the best I’ve ever seen us,” added Bennett.

“It was a pleasure to watch, so, hopefully, we can all push forward together and I’ll be a part of that – not watching but being involved.”