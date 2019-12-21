Wolves comment: Nuno and Adama Traore an amazing match

Nuno Espirito Santo, humbly, insists that the progress made by the Spaniard is purely down to the player’s work – a relentless desire to improve, a flat-out refusal to rest on his laurels.

The Wolves chief said about the 23-year-old winger: “It is a progression that has no limits.

“He has done a lot of work, a lot of dedication.”

And that cannot be argued, at all.

The difference between this season and last term for Traore is night and day – and such a huge improvement has not been done without a huge effort from the player.

But Nuno, too, deserves a vast amount of credit for the drastic change in the former Villa and Middlesbrough man’s performances.

After all, not only has he given Traore the tools – tailored and thorough coaching – to succeed, but, crucially, he has given him time.

Patience has very much been the key. In an era where immediate success and, in turn, immediate results are sought after ever so sternly, Traore’s transformation is a reminder of what can be achieved if you are prepared to wait a while.

After a difficult first campaign in gold and black, Nuno could have easily decided to move on without Traore and look to recoup the £18million Wolves paid Middlesbrough for him.

That is not the Portuguese’s style, though.

While Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro were allowed to leave, Nuno reaffirmed his faith in Traore – who has repaid the boss emphatically.

Nuno is not the first coach to get Traore flying, of course.

Nuno Espirito Santo (AMA)

Ex-Albion chief Tony Pulis was the one who centred his Boro team around the speedster and let him loose.

If Pulis, though, was the man who unlocked the ex-Barcelona youngster’s potential, Nuno is the one who has blown the doors off.

Traore, undoubtedly, is now operating at the highest level of his career thus far.

With that, will come attention from elsewhere – possibly next month as the transfer window reopens.

But, similarly to Nuno and those Arsenal links which have now been put to bed, there is no need for him to think about going anywhere else.

Sometimes, you get a player and manager who are perfect for each other.

And with Traore and Nuno, that seems to be the case.

“I believe in the manager and he believes in me. He makes me a better player,” said Traore after the 2-0 win against Manchester City in October, when he scored a stunning brace.

It has all the makings of a fruitful partnership for years to come.

If Traore continues to sharpen up the technical side of his game, who on earth is going to be able to prevent him from shining?