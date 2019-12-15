MATCH REPORT Wolves 1 Tottenham 1

Molineux has been used to seeing Wolves fight-back and after Adama Traore had cancelled out Lucas Moura's early strike, they looked destined to extend that run.

But Jan Vertonghen erased his nightmare afternoon at the hands of Traore by nodding home a 91st minute winner to stop Wolves making it 12 unbeaten in the top flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo had named an unchanged side from the one that drew 2-2 at Brighton last weekend.

Several of Wolves' first-team stars were given the night off for the midweek Europa League victory over Besiktas and it looked like they would reap the rewards of that break.

They started brightly with Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves able to get on the ball in the middle of the park, it would be a half were both showed their grit and flair in equal measures as Wolves dominated the engine room.

Wolves tried to attack on the wings but Tottenham kept them at bay with Jose Mourinho using Nuno's weapon, speed against them.

Wolves have an abundance of pace in their side, but so do Spurs.

Rui Patricio had batted away a fierce Heung-Min strike but Tottenham pounced on the loose ball after Neves had hooked the ball clear at the top of the box.

Advertising

Lucas Moura was the man to get on the ball and he raced down the right of the box, outfoxing Jonny and Saiss before rifling home from a tight angle on the right.

Tottenham had named an unchanged side from the team that smashed five past Burnley in their last Premier League game and they galloped forward in search of more after that opening goal.

Patricio made a fine stop to thwart Dele Alli, but Traore was still a threat on that right flank as he continued to give Vertonghen headaches, stinging the palms of Gazzaniga.

And Wolves nearly levelled from that right flank as Jimenez just nodded a Moutinho centre off target.

Advertising

Traore might have been the danger man but in-form Jota sparked the move that nearly broke down Tottenham's resistance.

Fresh from netting an 11-minute hat-trick against Besiktas the forward battled with Davinson Sanchez before his strike was eventually cleared..

Jota was brimming with confidence and continued to be a thorn in Spurs' side.

The Portuguese ace, Jimenez and Moutinho all had chances as Wolves continued to press.

They camped in Tottenham's half as the rain lashed down at Molineux but they could not make that dominance pay.

Mourinho's men were still a threat up the other end and Wolves only had the woodwork to thank after Dier played a one-two with Alli and sent the ball crashing into the left post.

Wolves kept probing but in the end, it was a half where they did everything but score as Tottenham held on.

Nuno's side picked up where they left off at the break with Jota, Doherty and Jimenez all having chances in the opening five minutes.

Tottenham defended strongly and ensured Wolves' attacks ended with either the hands of Gazzaniga or cleared by a navy shirt.

They could have put the game to be just after the hour mark when Alli curled the ball round the right post.

Frustration rattled around Molineux with the home faithful voicing their disagreements with referee Stuart Atwell.

But the stadium erupted in delight in the 67th minute when Traore finally found a way past Gazziniga.

That saw the game open up as Tottenham and Wolves pressed for a winner.

VAR was asked to check a Tottenham penalty claim, and if Romain Saiss deserved more than a yellow card for a foul on Moura.

But the officials ruled in Wolves favour on both claims as the game opened up.

Kane and Jimenez had chances at either end but Traore continued to be Wolves' danger man.

Like Brighton the week before Tottenham resorted to fouling Wolves' wide-man to try and stop him dominating that flank.

And Kane and Company nearly paid the price for a cynical challenge on Traore as Moutinho whipped in the subsequent set-piece.

But Saiss' header was just batted away by Gazzaniga.

But Tottenham kept probing and Wolves would be left kicking themselves at the final whistle.

Wolves failed to fully clear a Tottenham corner and Christian Eriksen whipped the ball back in for the unmarked Vertonghen to nod home in the 91st minute.

Wolves deserved at least a point but they paid the price for that late lapse in concentration.

Key Moments

08 - Goal. Tottenham are in front. A poor Patricio clearance puts Wolves in trouble. The keeper manages to save a shot from Son but, seconds later, Lucas dribbles past Otto and Saiss, and rifles the ball into the roof of the net.

27 - Wolves have two great opportunities to level the scores! Firstly, Jota breaks into the box and tees up Jimenez, whose attempt sails narrowly wide. Jota is then released by Moutinho, but denied by a superb Sanchez block.

36 - Huge let-off! Dier plays a lovely one-two with Alli and then smacks the post from close range. Should have been 2-0 to Spurs there. Dier with his head in his hands. He cannot believe he has missed it.

67 - GOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL! What a tremendous hit from Traore to bring Wolves level! The Spaniard takes aim from the edge of the box, and the ball almost breaks the net. Gazzaniga with no chance of making the save. Special strike.

84 - So close to a winner for Wolves! Saiss gets his head onto Moutinho's free-kick but is denied by a top-drawer Gazzaniga save. Great reactions from the Argentinian as there was plenty of pace on the header.

90+1 - Goal. Vertonghen clinches all three points for the away side. Substitute Eriksen whips a corner into the box, and the unmarked Vertonghen guides the ball into the far corner with a perfectly-cushioned header.

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Bennett, Kilman, Vinagre, Neto, Cutrone, Ashley-Seal

Goal: Traore (67)

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier; Lucas (Eriksen, 89), Alli (Winks, 90+2), Son (Foyth, 90+2); Kane

Subs not used: Whiteman (gk), Sessegnon, Skipp, Lo Celso

Goals: Lucas (8), Vertonghen (90+1)

Attendance: 31,674

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Nuneaton)