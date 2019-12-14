Wolves comment: Conveyor belt of talent working well

Diogo Jota’s 11-minute hat-trick in the triumph against Besiktas has been the talk of the town and beyond, and rightly so.

But, I would like to use these column inches to focus on the trio who made their bows in the competition – and how lovely it is to see academy products getting opportunities.

Oskar Buur started at right-wing-back and went on to play the full 90 minutes.

Featuring for the first time under Nuno Espirito Santo since scoring against Hull in the Championship two seasons ago, the 21-year-old Dane held his own defensively and came up with a superb assist as Jota completed his treble.

Taylor Perry – who has been a regular feature in matchday squads this term – then came on for Joao Moutinho in the 70th minute and put in a composed display with some crisp passing.

Owen Otasowie replaced Leander Dendoncker soon after too, and almost marked his first game for the first team with a goal – seeing a header clip the crossbar.

None of them looked out of place against the Turkish side despite their lack of experience.

All three can hold their heads high as they continue to knuckle down – knowing if they listen, work hard and show that spark then they will probably be given another chance. And that is what is so vital, the clear pathway on offer to those in the youth set-up.

Advertising

For all the millions Wolves have spent, Nuno has never been reluctant to give young talents chances to impress.

That is not going to change anytime soon either.

If anything, Wolves are now even more keen to develop players who can make a genuine impact on the big stage.

James Collins has been appointed as the new under-23s chief, and while he is not a household name and it is a shame that Mark Kennedy has left the club, it is clear to see why the club have gone for him. A Uefa Pro licence holder, a Uefa A licence holder and one of 16 coaches to graduate on the Level Five elite coaches’ award, the former Crewe man ticks a fair few boxes.

Advertising

The club took their time with the appointment too, with academy chief Scott Sellars insisting it was key to make sure they got someone who can ‘help move the development of our young players at Wolves forward’.

And if that proves to be the case, we are in for a treat.

Wolves U23s won PL2 Division Two last season, and they made it to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy this term.

So, if they improve even further, we will see more get a go under Nuno. It goes hand in hand.

Buur, Perry and Otasowie did their respective causes no harm at all on Thursday. Let’s see who is next off the conveyor belt.