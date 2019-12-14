Wolves boss Nuno delighted to be facing Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Former goalkeeper Nuno was part of the 2004 Champions League-winning Porto squad who were managed by Mourinho, who went on to become a massive success in England and proclaimed himself the ‘Special One’.

Wolves want to make it 12 unbeaten in the Premier League, while Spurs’ aim is to leap-frog the hosts in the table.

And on going up against his former manager, Nuno said: “What I know is that it’s going to be a very tough game. They’re a fantastic team with a fantastic manager.

“He’s one of the greatest managers in the history of football.

“It will be a pleasure to receive him here at Molineux – and compete, play.

“It will be a tremendous pleasure to have him.”

Nuno only made six appearances for Porto, between 2002 and 2004, but he got to see Mourinho’s formative years closely.

When asked what has made him so successful, Nuno added: “I don’t have to say many things.

“Just see what Mourinho has done, wherever he goes.”

The two squared off last season, when Mourinho managed Manchester United, too (AMA)

Wolves – before today’s games – were sixth on 24 points, with Tottenham sitting just below in seventh on 23 points.

And Mourinho, who recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the North London club, had kind words for Nuno, too. He believes the 45-year-old deserves more credit for the rise he has overseen at Wolves.

“I think he’s getting some praise for the work he’s doing. In my opinion, not enough,” said Mourinho.

“In my opinion, he deserves more than what he’s getting. Fantastic work.”