Wolves boss Nuno: I’ve no Raul Jimenez worries

Jimenez said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca he likes the idea of returning to the country – after previously playing for Atletico Madrid.

But the Mexican also stressed his happiness at Wolves, where he has scored 15 goals this season, and Nuno said: “I don’t comment on players’ interviews. What I know is we’re delighted with Raul.

“He has been sensational and fantastic for us. Being ambitious, having ambitions and dreaming is something that all of us have.

“But we live day by day and our present is very good with Raul here.

“Our ambitions are built on the present, on a daily basis. What he is doing is amazing – every day of his life is dedicated to Wolves, so we are delighted with it.”

Meanwhile, Nuno insisted Wolves’ January transfer plan has not been impacted by extending the Europa League journey ahead of their final group game against Besiktas.

Nuno’s outfit are taking on the Turkish team at Molineux on Thursday night and can win Group K if leaders Braga slip up significantly against Slovan Bratislava.

Either way, Wolves are already through to the last 32.

And when asked if doing so makes the club a more attractive proposition or increases the need to do deals, Nuno said: “No, it’s not based on that.

“It’s based on many things that we have and that we need – many things, much analysis. But it’s not based on the next phase of the Europa League.

“I think it’s a building process, not based on competitions or games or situations.

“It’s what we need – which players, which positions, which qualities, which characteristics – to make us stronger, so we are able to compete in every game for this season and the future.

“It’s based on that, it’s not based on the Europa League.”

Wolves are expected to make a lot of changes for Besiktas, with John Ruddy set to replace Rui Patricio between the sticks.

Nuno also confirmed Ruben Vinagre will start, but wanted to keep his team under wraps as much as possible.

“We have to make decisions, but we did a good job in the previous matches and that allows us to take this game as an advantage – an opportunity to use this game for some players to get competition. That is important,” added Nuno.