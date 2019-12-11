Wolves get to work in Marbella at warm-weather training camp - with PICTURES

Nuno and Wolves have headed to Marbella ahead of the club's hectic festive fixture schedule for the camp, giving the players a change of scenery ahead of the group K clash against their Turkish opponents.

Wolves have already secured qualification for the knockout stages, and could top the group should they beat Besiktas and Braga fail to win in Bratislava.

The club have utilised European warm-weather camps previously, with Nuno flying the side out to Spain three times before - twice last season and once during their promotion campaign.

Take a look at a photo gallery of Wolves working in Marbella here: