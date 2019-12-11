Wolves' Conor Coady insists there will be no Euro let-up

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to rest the majority of his first team for the match.

But Coady, who could miss just his third game of the season, is keen to feature as Wolves aim to overhaul group leaders Braga.

He said: “It is a big game, any European game at Molineux is huge, we all want to play in it.

“We will respect whatever (team) the boss goes with because what he says is usually right.

“It is important we recover and play right.” Braga are a point ahead of Wolves and take on Slovan Bratislava tomorrow night.

If Wolves can pip the Portuguese side to top spot in Group K they will go into the seeded pot for Monday’s knockout draw.

All 12 group winners and the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League will all be seeded.

And Coady is keen to give the fans more memories as they bid to kick-on in Europe and build on sixth-place in the Premier League.

He said: “They are the best set of supporters we can have.

“They are amazing for us and push us on. We saw that on Sunday (in the 2-2 draw at Brighton).

“It is amazing what they do and the amount of places they go (to support us).

“We just want to keep on playing well for them.

“We want to keep on improving, keep on learning and hopefully there are some good times ahead for us.”

Those extra European fixtures have forced Wolves to shoe horn in their warm weather training camp this week.

They flew out to Marbella on Sunday after their 29th game of the season, that 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Forward Diogo Jota scored twice at the Amex to end an 11 game run without a goal.

It was his sixth of the campaign and Coady hailed his positioning, work ethic and desire to improve.

The skipper said: “Jota will always score goals for this football club.

“He’s a fantastic player that is always in the right position.

“Diogo never stops doing the right things to improve and get better. He took his two goals brilliantly.

“But he will always do the right things too make sure he is back on the goal trail.”