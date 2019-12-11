Raul Jimenez happy at Wolves but open to future Spain return

The 28-year-old hot-shot will have his fair share of admirers after netting 15 times for Wolves this season.

But with that form helping Wolves to sixth in the table and a spot in the final 32 of the Europa League, the hot-shot is focused on progressing at Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

His contract is set to expire in 2023 and Spanish news outlet Marca asked him what his next step would be.

Speaking before the 2-2 draw at Brighton, the Wolves striker replied: “The important thing is to go forward.

“I am very good in the Wolves, but you always have to look for more, you have to keep fighting.

“Now we are in fifth place in the table. The other day I talked with my dad and he said to me: ‘If any team of the English top six wanted to sign me, where would you go?’

“I said; ‘But now I am in the fifth!’ I am on top of several teams that are considered ‘top six’. I’m great here.

“Then, it would be to see the conditions, if it suits me, if it suits the Wolves and the other team. But as long as it is to improve.”

Advertising

The Mexican forward made the leap to European football when he joined Atletico Madrid in 2014.

After one season he moved to Portuguese side Benfica before making the move to Premier League side Wolves in 2018.

Wolves forked out £32m to sign the forward on a permanent deal this summer.

But Jimenez told Marca he would not discard a return to the Spanish top flight.

He said: “I had a good taste in my mouth and I would like to come back at some point, try what is again Spanish La Liga because I missed playing a little more. It is not ruled out to return.”