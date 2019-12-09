Nuno proud of resilient Wolves as they head to Marbella

Nuno's side are flying out to Marbella tonight after making it 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Wolves are no strangers to heading to the Marbella Football Center mid-season, having already done so three times under Nuno – twice last term, once in the Championship-winning campaign.

"We're going to work, we're going to prepare ourselves," said Nuno on the trip, which they will return from on Wednesday ahead of hosting Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Hopefully, we will have some sunshine. That's the idea."

Wolves, who are now sixth in the top flight, are jetting out after a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Diogo Jota put them in front on the south coast, but a couple of minutes of madness saw Brighton go in front through Neal Maupay and Davy Propper.

Jota then levelled just before the break to make it 2-2, with the second half much quieter than the madcap first.

On the result and the run Wolves are enjoying, Nuno said: "Resilience is the correct word.

"It's habits and routines that have been growing to transform ourselves, our character.

"It started in the Championship. The way we do things started more than two and a half years ago.

"We never give up, and we want to improve and become better."

Jota got back amongst the goals after an eight-game barren run in the league.

And Nuno was delighted to see a link-up between him and Raul Jimenez result in the opener.

"It's good for us. No matter who the scores the goal, it is a team goal," he said.

"But it's good to see Raul and Diogo combine for us.

"It's so good. It can give us so much in the future, and it's something we want to invest in, clearly.

"The momentum of players goes up and down but we stick with them, trying to find solutions. It's football."

Adama Traore, on the opposite flank to Jota, was the subject of some heavy challenges from Seagulls players – and 21 different players have been booked for fouls on him this season.

"He's a strong boy. Everybody can see that, but no matter how strong you are, if you're being kicked, it's impossible," said Nuno.

And on what Wolves could achieve this term, Nuno added: "We don't think far ahead. It's day by day."