Brighton 2 Wolves 2 - Report and pictures

The attacker opened the scoring in the 27th minute but Brighton shocked Wolves with two quick goals.

Though there would be no dampening Jota's day as the Portuguese attacker popped up with a 44th-minute strike that helped Wolves match the record run of 1962.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo named an unchanged side for this trip to the Amex as they aimed to extend that unbeaten streak.

But they came up against a Brighton side determined to end that run.

It appeared that Brighton had taken heart from Sheffield United's performance at Molineux earlier this month in the opening exchanges at the Amex.

The Blades attacked Wolves' right-flank early doors to try and halt the offensive prowess of wing-wizards Adama Traore and Matt Doherty in their 1-1 draw.

Brighton started in a similar vein with Leandro Trossard asking questions of right-sided centre-half Leander Dendoncker and Doherty.

But Steven Alzate and Neal Maupay were unable to convert his fine left-wing centre in the opening exchanges.

They asked another question from the left as Lewis Dunk nodded just over Rui Patricio's bar.

But Wolves would re-group and find their attacking edge after those early scares.

Jota looked keen to become the first player since Mel Eves to score for Wolves against Brighton in the top flight.

But as he smashed the ball wide of the left stick, he was just getting his eye in on the way to ending that 40-year wait.

Wolves had found their gear after a slow start and the chances flowed.

Ruben Neves' radar was just out of focus as he thundered the ball into the bright blue pole that supports the netting.

And Brighton shot-stopper Mathew Ryan had to be on his form as he managed to thwart Romain Saiss in the box.

That chance came from another delightful set-piece routine.

Moutinho had played a one-two with Adama Traore from a corner before fizzing the ball into Jimenez in the box.

The Mexican striker whipped the ball up in the air for Saiss to run on to at the back post, but Ryan flew to his right to stop the ball.

After that early tussle for dominance, both sides cancelled each other out.

Neves and Moutinho struggled to break through a sea of blue and white and release their wide-men as Brighton hogged midfield.

But Wolves were patient and the hosts, you could argue, were the architects of their own downfall as they attempted to pass the ball around at the back.

That only encouraged Nuno's men to press more and they miraculously escaped unharmed after allowing Jota to win the ball in the box.

He teed Jimenez up but his strike was just picked up by a blue and white shirt.

But Wolves soon got the goal their patient play deserved as Jota and Jimenez steamed down that left flank.

Jota galloped down the wing and slid the ball to Jimenez, the Mexican threaded the ball back to Jota as he roared into the middle of the box and poked the ball home.

It ended his 11-game barren spell but he should have killed off any hopes of a first-half fightback moments later.

The forward sprinted one-on-one with Ryan after he was released by Jimenez but he tamely fired straight at the shot-stopper.

And that miss saw the pendulum of momentum swing back to the hosts as Brighton made up for their own defensive frailties by exposing Wolves' own cracks at the back.

A long, hopeful ball from Dale Stephens saw Neal Maupay battle with Conor Coady.

The Brighton man edged ahead of the Wolves skipper and thundered the ball towards the bottom right corner.

Patricio got a hand to the ball but could not fully tip it away from goal and Brighton drew level in the 34th minute.

But they were not satisfied with one goal as they went for the jugular.

Like in the opening exchanges they targeted Wolves' right flank and the move paid dividends.

Trossard chipped the ball into the danger zone and Davy Propper nodded home to complete a two-minute turnaround

Wolves' defence had switched off and the hosts should have made it 3-1 as Aaron Mooy saw his strike whirl past the left post.

But Brighton had failed to learn their lessons from earlier in the half and continued with the risky passing play at the back.

Wolves' left-winger Jonny pounced on a ball that had fizzed across the back and he released Jota.

The Portuguese attacker steadied himself in the box before rolling the ball into the bottom corner to ensure his side entered the break level.

Wolves winger Matt Doherty saw a header claimed by Ryan in the opening exchanges but after some early Wolves pressure the hosts took control of the second half.

But for all of their possession and play in Wolves' half Brighton barely tested Patricio as Wolves' defence shook off that five-minute first-half meltdown to put in a solid second-half showing.

And Nuno's side woke in attack up as the clock ticked past the hour mark.

Brighton had managed to keep Traore and Doherty quiet for the majority of the game.

But they managed to get on the ball as the second half progressed.

Though Jota was still Wolves' greatest attacking threat, though he was left scratching his head after seeing a penalty appeal questioned by VAR.

His strike cannoned into the diving Dunk but the video officials ruled he had not intentionally handled the ball.

It looked a harsh decision and the hosts rallied.#

Maupay saw a long-range effort batted away by Patricio and Jonny nearly gifted the hosts a winner as his loose pass saw Stephens try his luck.

But fortunately, the ball curled just wide of the left post.

With Brighton enjoying a purple patch after a double substitution gave them a fresh impetus, Nuno also looked to his bench.

The Wolves boss threw Pedro Neto on for two-goal hero Jota in the 76th minute.

It was Brighton who continued to pose the greater threat as Wolves lived on the counter.

Patrick Cutrone entered the fray in the 84th but it was Traore who picked up the attacking baton from the departed Jota.

Traore tried in vain to find a way through but he just ended up bruised as the Brighton players opted to foul him instead of risking him racing past.

Wolves could not find a winner but they left Brighton with a point that ensured their unbeaten run rolled on.

Key Moments

28 - GOOOOOAALLLLL! Jota's goal drought is over thanks to a devastating counter-attack! The Portuguese wins the ball on the left and releases Jimenez, who squares it across goal for Jota to slot home from a few yards out.

34 - Goal. Seconds after Jota spurns a gilt-edged opportunity to grab his and Wolves' second, the home side go up the other end and equalise. Maupay's quickly-taken half-volley catches Patricio out at his near post.

36 - Goal. Brighton go in front, with Nuno's side caught napping at the back. Trossard gets to the byline and floats a cross over for the unmarked Propper to head in from close range. Poor defending from Wolves.

44 - GOOOOOAALLLLLL!! Another twist in this bonkers half as Jota, this time, scores his second! Propper, just after his goal, gives the ball away to Otto. He breaks and feeds Jota, who does well to finish the chance on the swivel.

62 - Loud appeals for a Wolves penalty as Dunk gets in the way of an effort from Jota! The black shirts crowd around the referee, and Nuno speaks to the fourth official. VAR checks it, though, and decides no penalty for the visitors.

Teams

Brighton (4-3-1-2): Ryan; Alzate, Dunk (c), Webster, Burn; Stephens, Propper, Mooy; Gross (Jahanbakhsh, 67); Trossard (Murray, 67), Maupay

Subs not used: Button (gk), Montoya, Duffy, Bernardo, Bissouma

Goals: Maupay (34), Propper (36)

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore (Vinagre, 90+2), Jimenez (Cutrone, 85), Jota (Neto, 77)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Vallejo, Bennett, Kilman

Goals: Jota (28, 44)

Attendance: 30,189

Referee: Jonathan Moss (Sunderland)