Wolves Fans' Verdict v West Ham: The streak continues

Matt Cooper (Talking Wolves)

Reaction to the result

As comprehensive as they come. I said the same in the same fixture last season and it was a carbon copy. Wolves weren’t at their best but still managed to completely control the game as they coasted to victory. It’s the sign of a team who are maturing and improving together as a unit. They refused to get sucked in by those long winding reverse long balls that West Ham kept searching for and kept things tight for the majority of the night. They had to call on Rui a couple of times but as he has done all season, he delivered. Cutrone scoring from the bench has made it all the more sweeter for me. I’m made up for him.

Man of the match

Joao Moutinho

I think Monaco will be on the phone to trading standards sooner rather than later because they’ve been scammed. £5 million for one of the best midfielders in the world right now. There, I’ve said it. When he plays well, Wolves play well. The lynchpin, the metronome, the heartbeat. Please never leave us Joao.

Something to improve

The distribution from the back 3 was a little sloppy tonight and Jonny lost his man for the Snodgrass chance but luckily for him, Patricio saved his blushes. Apart from that there’s no qualms for me.

Advertising

Clive Smith

Reaction to the result

No tired legs, no tired minds, nothing to worry about here. We were by far the better side with just the issue of putting the games to bed. Seeing Traore completely take the mick out of Cresswell raised a smile along with a goal for Cutrone. A typical sort of Wolves performance that never needed to get into top gear.

Man of the match

Advertising

Coady passed the ball superbly from the back. Jonny and Doherty made good contributions in the attacking half, ably supported by our diligent midfield. The front three provided the excitement however, with a little frustration thrown in. Traore gets MOTM.

Something to improve

A goal for Jota would be nice. He had plenty of crowd support throughout the game which he seemed to acknowledge as he left the field.

Adam Virgo

Reaction to the result

Three points, clean sheet, unbeaten in 10 Premier League and now up to 5th, can’t ask for much more than that. A comfortable win in the end, at 1-0 they were always in the game regardless but thankfully we got the second late on to kill the game and settle any nerves. Absolutely buzzing for Cutrone getting a goal too, you could see how much it meant to him and the squad.

Man of the match

Leander Dendoncker was absolutely brilliant all evening. Got the goal to put us ahead but defensively he was calm and assured, made quite a few important tackles and blocks too. Traoré was a constant threat all night and caused Aaron Cresswell major problems with his speed, power and dribbling. I thought Saiss, Jonny, Moutinho and Neves also played really well, off the ball especially with fantastic pressing throughout the game.

Something to improve

Can’t really say too much to improve on from tonight, everyone played well and put in a real good shift when not in possession too. It would have been nicer to get the second goal earlier, especially with the chances we had because at 1-0 West Ham were always in the game regardless of how poor they were.

Rob Cartwright

Reaction to the result

A great result and performance for Wolves, considering the number of games they have played in the last few weeks. I expected a few changes, but the only one was the return of Saiss, following suspension.

It was an open game, with both teams attacking, which really suited us. We created a lot of chances and had the lions share of possession, moving the ball well. West Ham floundered around the box, though Rui had to make a couple of saves to keep the score at 1-0.

Man of the match

I thought Moutinho was excellent throughout. He was the orchestrator of much of our attacking play, but more importantly he won the ball time after time when West Ham were in possession. A perfect corner assisted the opening goal.

He is hard done by not to be Man of the Match, but this accolade goes to Traore. He was on fire throughout. He created danger every time he took possession and terrorised the West Ham left hand side, putting in an impressive 9 crosses.

He is now lasting the full 90 minutes with his intelligent use of speed. He also showed greater control when receiving pin point long range passes. I liked how when fouled he quickly gets up, gathers the ball and continues his run.

Something to improve

We didn’t capitalise on our possession and counter attack speed.

There is no reason to be critical of a 2-0 win, but with Traore, Jota & Jimenez so quick, often there is a big gap to the midfield. Interesting to note that Dendoncker was the next closest player a few times, moving forward from defence.

Overall though, this was a very good performance and a deserved win. We now have more points than we had after the same games last season. That’s fabulous.

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

Reaction to the result

Make no mistake, this could have been a cricket score. Luckily for West Ham, Jots and Jimenez had an off day in front of goal despite all of their hard work and efforts leading up to the penalty area. We were so dominant that Patricio only had one save to make and he made it well! The defence and midfield ran the show and great to see Dendoncker cap a great game with a goal and Cutrone finishing superbly to ease the nerves.

Man of the match

They all played well and everyone played their part, the defence was solid and assured and Neves covered nearly every blade of grass in midfield

Something to improve

To improve? probably our goals for tally but that is nit picking when we are sitting fifth in the league having completed our longest top flight winning run for the best part of half a century. Heady days indeed.