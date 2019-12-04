Wolves boss Nuno rewards hard work with day off after West Ham win

Nuno’s men moved to fifth in the table and stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to 10 games thanks to a 2-0 win over West Ham.

It saw his side equal the top-flight run of 1971-72 – and as they bid to go one better at Brighton on Sunday he has given his men their first day off in three weeks.

He said: “They work hard, prepare themselves to compete, the way they rest, their ambitions to improve.

“I’m giving them a day off after 21 days without a day off. I’m giving it off to the boys because they deserve it.

“They know the main point is to rest and recover because we have to go again, and again and again. It is a very long season.

“I am very happy with the staff and them because we decided to be this way with a small squad and everyone helping each other.”

Goals from Leander Dendoncker and substitute Patrick Cutrone gave Wolves the three points.

And the boss was delighted to see his men end a two-month wait for a league clean sheet as they kept their first shut-out in the Premier League since that 2-0 win at Manchester City in October.

He said: “It was a good game, a good performance, I think we played very well.

“We had to be organised and manage the game.

“West Ham are a very good team, but we got a clean sheet and I’m very happy for that.

“I’m happy for the hard work of the boys. They got to the end and it is good.”

It was striker Cutrone’s third goal of the season since his switch from AC Milan.

And the Wolves boss said the Italian was happy to find the scoresheet just two minutes after coming off the bench in the 84th minute.

He said: “He was happy, like everyone in Molineux was happy.

“It was very important for us to score at that moment to avoid the last-minute situations that can happen in football.

“We had chances, clear breaks and counter-attacks that we should define better, clear chances.

“I’m happy for Patrick because it is good for him and we need all the help we can get.”