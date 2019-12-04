Menu

Wolves 2 West Ham 0: Rosie Swarbrick and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Rosie Swarbrick spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 win over West Ham United at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Rosie Swarbrick

Patrick Cutrone's patience paid off as the Italian's late effort wrapped up Wolves' victory and piled the pressure on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Leander Dendoncker had sent Nuno Espirito's side en route to another three points in the 24th minute.

Wolves made it 10 unbeaten in the top flight for the first time since 1972 and Cutrone secured the three points late on.

