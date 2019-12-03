Wolves boss Nuno eyes January sales

Nuno revealed in his pre-West Ham press conference he would like to strengthen his squad in January – though remained tight-lipped about what positions would be targeted.

Wolves have played more games than any other Premier League side so far this season with one of the smallest squads in the division, and when asked if he saw them strengthening next month, Nuno’s simple response was: “Yes, for sure.”

And the head coach added: “(I want) players. Today is December 3, we still have a long way to go – one month.”

Though he would not expand on what areas of his squad Wolves would be targeting, Nuno did say he will be looking for his new recruits to have the right character and spirit.

He said: “We try (to look at character and spirit), of course we try.

“When you have a fantastic group of players who really admire themselves, respect themselves and work like a unit, we want to bring someone to increase that and to help, and we try.”

Meanwhile, Nuno would not be drawn on his own future as he was forced to take questions about the vacant Arsenal hot-seat.

The Portuguese boss declined to comment, but the Express & Star understands the club has not been approached by Arsenal.

His current contract runs until 2021 and he batted away talk of a contract extension by saying: “I still have a contract.”

When pressed if he’d like an extension, he stressed his focus is on Wolves’ upcoming clash with West Ham.

He said: “I live on a daily basis. For me it’s more important I focus on what I have to do today, how we prepare ourselves for the game because it’s going to be very tough.

“West Ham are a very good team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager.

“They had a good result at the weekend and it’s going to be very hard.

“But we’re playing at Molineux, we are at home, I expect a full house with Molineux buzzing and giving us all the support they can give us.”