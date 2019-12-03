Conor Coady focused on Wolves' Premier League clash with West Ham following FA Cup draw

Wolves will face Manchester United, who they beat in the quarter-finals last season, on the first weekend of January and Coady is keen to build on last term’s run to the last four.

But right now Coady is eager to extend Wolves’ current Premier League unbeaten run to 10 games when they host the Hammers tomorrow night.

He said: “You look at the run we had last season, it would be amazing to do something again. But it is a game at a time for us. We look at West Ham now and look forward to that game.”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is boosted by the return of midfielder turned centre-half Romain Saiss for that clash.

Saiss was suspended for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United with Max Kilman joining Coady and Leander Dendoncker in the back three.

And Coady says it does not matter who gets the nod against the Hammers.

He said: “You know whoever comes in is going to do a job because they know the system inside out. Whoever plays across the back line it does not matter because we all know our system and we are all in it to try and get a win.”

And Coady praised Kilman for his performance in his first Premier League start.

He said: “I thought he was brilliant. He was composed and he did things simply, did things right.”

“Max knows how to play our system.

“He’s played a few games this season, he looked composed on the ball and he fits in because he listens.

“Max is a fantastic young lad. He is learning every single day and as long as he keeps doing that he will be alright.

“I thought he did really well.”