Wolves' Max Kilman ready for Premier League tests, says Nuno

Kilman made his full league bow as Nuno's side drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at Molineux.

It was the 22-year-old's first time starting a league game since playing for Maidenhead United against Bromley in the National League – demonstrating the immense rise he has had since arriving at Molineux in the summer of 2018.

And he put in a solid display as Wolves made it nine without defeat in the top flight.

On Kilman's performance, Nuno simply said: "He's ready.

"He's getting stronger, so let's keep on building."

Wolves came from behind against the Blades, who had Lys Mousset find the net in the second minute, after sealing a place in the Europa League knockout stages with a 3-3 draw at Braga on Thursday.

Nuno was pleased with the way they dug in against Chris Wilder's side – Matt Doherty levelling after the break – on the back of playing on a poor pitch in Portugal, too.

"We're pleased because we played on Thursday in Braga – a very tough game against a Portuguese team with a good profile," said Nuno.

"It's a challenge for us to go from that to Sheffield United, with such intensity and direct football.

"Trying to grow through the competitions is the big challenge we have, and we have to compete again on Wednesday (against West Ham at home). We don't change.

"We didn't make subs as the team kept going until the end, everybody was fighting."

Wolves desperately chased after a winner towards the end and a good chance fell to Diogo Jota, but he could only direct his shot high and wide after fine work from Adama Traore.

George Baldock could have been sent off for a second yellow after taking down Jota towards the end as well, and Nuno added: "In the moment, it seemed obvious. But Martin Atkinson (fourth official) said it was not clear as he had another player around him.

"I haven't seen it on TV, but on the pitch, I had that feeling."