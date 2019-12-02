Wolves ace Raul Jimenez romps to PFA fan poll victory

In a vote run by fan engagement experts, Snack Media, the Wolves forward won with a staggering 73 per cent of the vote.

The 29-year-old clinched the national accolade after netting in all five of Wolves’ Premier League and Europa League November fixtures.

It was evident that the Mexico international’s stellar performances resonated with football fans up and down the country.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane came second with 14 per cent of the vote.

With Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Leicester City trio Caglar Soyuncu, and Ricardo Pereira sharing the remaining 13 per cent of the vote between them.