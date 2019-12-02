Nuno all set to stay at Wolves as Arsenal cool interest

The Express & Star understands that Arsenal have not contacted Wolves amid reported interest in Nuno about their vacant head coach role.

Nuno was the favourite to replace Unai Emery before his departure from the Emirates was announced last week.

But the Gunners interest has since waned with no official approach received, or expected, at Molineux.

Swedish ace and former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg is one of many names to leapfrog Nuno in the betting after he took temporary charge for Sunday’s draw with Norwich City. Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is currently favourite to take the role.

Manchester City coach and ex-Arsenal player Mikel Arteta, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester manager Brendan Rogers are all also ahead of Nuno, according to the bookies.

Nuno was asked about the link ahead of last week’s Europa League draw in Braga but refused to comment, insisting it was ‘not a reality’.

Wolves drew 3-3 with Sporting Braga on Thursday night, and speaking afterwards, Nuno paid a glowing tribute to Wolves fans, stating their support made him ‘very, very happy’.