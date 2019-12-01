MATCH REPORT: Wolves 1 Sheffield United 1

The Blades shocked Nuno Espirito Santo's side as Lys Mousset popped up with a second-minute opener.

But Doherty popped up to convert Raul Jimenez's cross and stretch that unbeaten league run to nine games in front of 3,1642 at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo made one change from Thursday night's Europa League draw at Sporting Braga.

Defender Romain Saiss picked up his fifth booking of the season in the win at Bournemouth last weekend and thus sat out of this game.

That suspension saw left-sided centre-half Max Kilman make his first Premier League start as he lined-up alongside Conor Coady and Leander Dendoncker.

Chris Wilder's men had forced Wolves to attack the South Bank in the first-half and as the new-look back three attempted to settle in, the Blades struck early.

Wolves failed to clear a throw-in from the right, Dendoncker was pulled out of position and sucked into the middle of the box, that left Mousset in acres of space at the back stick to fire home.

Mousset continued to ask questions of Dendoncker in what would be a torrid afternoon for the Wolves man.

Wilder's men had arrived at Molineux with a 3-5-2 shape as Nuno opted for 3-4-3 once more.

The Blades' formation paid dividends as they blunted Wolves, and when they took the lead they dropped to five at the back, three in the middle and two up top.

Though it must be noted that it was not a formation shift for Wilder like it was for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth the other week, the Blades a team who have utilized that formation since their rise from League One.#

The Blades dominance of the middle of the park saw Wolves' midfield two Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho smothered.

But after an early Blades onslaught, Wolves finally settled and regained a foothold in the game.

United had targeted Wolves' right flank in the opening stages to try and stop Doherty and Adama Traore's offensive qualities.

And though they kept Traore quiet in the opening stages they could not keep him and Doherty shackled for long.

Man of the moment Raul Jimenez was instrumental in Wolves' resurgence as he drove the pack forward.

But he was thwarted by the palms of Dean Henderson as the Blades shot-stopper batted away the Mexican's header from a Doherty centre.

Jimenez kept asking the questions and the video officials were called upon to check a penalty claim as his header was blocked by Chris Basham in the box.

But the VAR check ruled the United man had not handled the ball and the advantage remained with the Blades.

Diogo Jota saw a couple of efforts from left easily tamed by Henderson as Wolves continued to asked questions as the half drew to a close.

But the Blades held on to their lead at the break and made another bright start to the second half.

David McGoldrick's angled effort was stopped by Rui Patricio as Wolves held on, though Mousset continued to give Dendoncker headaches.

Up the other end Wolves could not find an end product despite Jimenez's best efforts.

But it was no surprise then that when Wolves finally levelled, Jimenez was instrumental.

The Blades failed to clear a Moutinho set-piece and Wolves eventually re-worked the ball to Jimenez at the top of the box.

He unselfishly chipped the ball up towards the back post and Doherty was on hand to head home in the 63rd minute.

Wolves saw another penalty claim checked by the video officials after that goal.

Jimenez sent Jota clean through and he tumbled after attempting to wriggle past Henderson in the box.

The assistant referee had flagged for offside but a VAR check was signalled, no penalty the conclusion once again.

The momentum, if not the decisions, had swung into Wolves' favour.

United man George Baldock was lucky to remain on the pitch after he fouled Jota.The Blades man had already picked up a yellow card but the referee did not dive into his pocket after awarding the set-piece, much to the disgust of the Molineux faithful.

Moutinho stung Henderson's palms but the closest Wolves got to a winner was when Basham hooked a Moutinho centre just over his own bar.

Moutinho tried his luck from distance again but it just was not to be with Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie nodding over up the other end.

McBurnie was to be the Blades' hero at the death as he just got his toe to a Moutinho set-piece at the back post to stop another Doherty goal.

That was to be the last kick of the game as Wolves' unbeaten run rolled on.

Key moments

02 - Goal. United have an early lead! Baldock gets to the byline and sticks a cross to the far post. Dendoncker gets drawn to the ball and leaves Mousset unmarked, and the Frenchman takes a touch and finishes.

13 - More like it from Wolves, with a top save from Henderson denying them a leveller. Doherty beats Stevens on the right, and his deflected cross falls to Jimenez, whose powerful header is tipped over by Henderson.

46 - Straight after the restart, United should be 2-0 up! Stevens sends the ball into the box from the left. Mousset chests it down to McGoldrick, and his low drive is stopped by Patricio - quick off his line.

50 - Another massive opportunity for the Blades. McGoldrick plays a lovely one-two with Fleck and is then clean through on goal. He has so much time to pick his spot but fires straight at Patricio. He is kicking himself.

64 - GOOOOOALLLL!! Wolves are level! It is a repeat of Braga as Jimenez picks the ball up and sends in a sumptuous cross from deep, with Doherty heading home at the far post past a helpless Henderson. Great work from both players.

90 - United break forward in search for a late winner. They manage to work the ball out to the left and it is crossed to McBurnie, who heads over at the far post. He claims he was pushed, but no penalty is given.

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Kilman; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Subs: Ruddy (gk), Vallejo, Otasowie, Vinagre, Cundle, Neto, Cutrone

Goal: Doherty (64)

Sheff U (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram (Freeman, 90), Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick (McBurnie, 72), Mousset (Robinson, 85)

Subs: Moore (gk), Jagielka, Besic, Sharp

Goal: Mousset (02)

Attendance: 31,642

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)