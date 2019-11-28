Wolves keeper Rui Patricio: We can’t let Nuno go

Patricio, 31, is one of the senior figures in the dressing room and was brought in by Nuno – a former shot-stopper – in the summer of 2018.

And the Euro 2016-winner said about his fellow Portuguese, who has been backed by the bookmakers to become the Gunners gaffer despite Unai Emery still being in a job: “Nuno is an outstanding coach, and he is also a leader.

“We need him to keep developing, not only the staff but the players as well.

“It’s extremely important to keep Nuno at the club. It’s important to keep him. We have ambitions, so that’s the only way to develop the club. Every competition we are involved in, we want to win.”

Patricio & Co are getting ready to take on Braga tonight in the Europa League, and they only need a point to make it to the knockout stages.

If they fail to get that, they have the final group game against Besiktas in a couple of weeks to fall back on.

Nuno has played a big part in creating a successful environment at Wolves, although Patricio was keen to point out the backroom staff must not go without credit.

“Obviously, stability is needed in any club for the club to develop,” he said.

“It’s not just about the coach. We have a good staff who work very well for the club.

“We have to work hard as a team – players and staff.”

And on being back in his homeland, Patricio added: “It’s a pleasure to be here and playing against Braga.

“I spent many years playing Portuguese football and played several times in this stadium. It’s special for me and my team-mates who are Portuguese as well.”