Wolves boss Nuno insists Arsenal links are 'not a reality'

The Gunners, whose current chief Unai Emery appears to be on the brink of losing his job, are thought to be admirers of the Portuguese.

Nuno is one of the bookmakers' favourites to become the next Arsenal manager, but he said: "I think you know me well enough. You know I'm not going to answer about that.

"I will never mention an issue that is not a reality, so I'm not going to answer about that, mainly because speaking about a job that has a manager on it would be disrespectful. I will not do so."

Nuno has been linked heavily with the Gunners in the lead-up to Wolves' Europa League Group K tie at Braga tomorrow (5.55pm).

But Nuno's focus is only on the game in Portugal.

"There are no distractions at all," he said.

"I don't talk about ifs, possibilities, things that are not real.

"What is real is that we have to prepare ourselves (for the game). We have to compete well as it's going to be tough. No distractions at all."

A point at the Braga Municipal Stadium would see Wolves reach the Europa knockout stages. They are also fifth in the Premier League.

On the progress that has been made, Nuno added: "I think we are doing OK. There is a lot of room to improve as a club, as a team.

"It requires a lot of work but this is what we've been doing since day one - since we started in the Championship three seasons ago.

"Every day is a chance to improve and this is what we want to do, all together."