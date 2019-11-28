Proud Nuno thanks fans as Wolves reach Europa League last 32

Wolves made it to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a group game to spare by drawing 3-3 at Braga.

And Nuno, who has been linked with Arsenal over the last week but stressed interest from them is 'not a reality', said: "I'm very proud, extremely proud. We had 6,000 fans, and this is amazing.

"It requires a lot of effort from them, taking flights. That is what makes us proud, the journey which we started together in the Championship.

"I'm very proud, and if we can achieve more, we will try.

"But I'm extremely proud because it's the same group of players from the start, the same group of players that are trying to grow.

"The fans are always with us, supporting, and that is what makes me happy – really, really happy."

Raul Jimenez got his 15th goal in all competitions this season in the topsy-turvy affair at the picturesque Braga Municipal Stadium.

Matt Doherty and Adama Traore were also on the scoresheet, with Andre Horta, Paulinho and Fransergio getting the goals for the hosts – also through to the Europa last 32.

Advertising

"The season has been long and this was another demanding match," said Nuno.

"But the balance is good, the team is improving. We need to keep the momentum.

"We are trying to develop and improve – and we don't have limits. We always keep going."

Wolves fell behind early on, with Horta's strike deflecting in off Ruben Neves.

Advertising

Nuno's side then led 3-1 at the break before being pegged back late on.

"The first half was good, although we started the game badly," added Nuno.

"The reaction was very good. We pressed well and stayed organised, with good combinations.

"The second half was not so good, allowing passes to Braga to unbalance us.

"But I'm extremely happy. For the fans to come here and support us the way they did is amazing, so thank you to them, and we keep on going."