Braga v Wolves: Nuno not just playing for a point

Nuno Espirito Santo and his players are not going to just settle for a draw, though, writes Joe Edwards in Portugal.

Wolves do not want to qualify with a whimper. They are out for revenge after a surprise defeat to Braga in the Group K opener at Molineux back in September, and want to put on a show for the 6,000 fans who have travelled over.

“We both want to put in a performance in order to win,” said Nuno.

“I don’t think the approach will be different just because a draw would be enough for both teams to qualify.

“For sure, it’s going to be a tough game. Braga are an excellent team. I’m looking forward to it.

“We want to compete well, having prepared for the game with the maximum attention that we have.

“We know we’re going to face a tough team with very good players and a very good manager. We will have 6,000 of our fans and that makes us feel good, so we have to compete.

“We need to find a solution as I’m sure Braga will give us problems.

“I’m sure the match will be challenging, so our players have to perform.”

Apart from Ryan Bennett who is still struggling with a groin problem and has not made the trip, Nuno has everyone available for the encounter.

He has also taken youngsters Owen Otasowie, 18, and Luke Cundle, 17, over to Braga.

Rui Patricio is set to be between the sticks upon his return to his homeland, and he said: "It’s going to be a tight match between two excellent teams and we both want to win as a we both want to be at the top of the group.

"We are in a positive moment, no question about it.

“We have been working hard and will carry on with the same mentality as we have now.

“We want to maintain the positive performances we have had lately, and we want to win the match.”

Patricio also had some kind words for Braga boss Ricardo Sa Pinto.

“We have studied them. We have done hard work on the team,” added Patricio.

“The Braga coach is outstanding and the team is aggressive in the way they play.

“Both teams are highly qualified and both want to win.”

Pedro Neto could start for Wolves, returning to the club where he made his senior breakthrough.

Nuno may also give Ruben Vinagre an opportunity to impress at left-wing-back.

Fellow Portuguese stars Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are expected to be in the middle of the park as usual.

Raul Jimenez is likely to lead the line despite the fact a booking would see him miss the final group game against Besiktas.

He is looking to extend his goal tally even further, having already notched 14 in all competitions this campaign. Nuno has to decide whether to play Max Kilman or Romain Saiss, who is banned for the Sheffield United game on Sunday, in defence.

Wolves likely XI: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Neto