Braga 3 Wolves 3 – Europa League report and pictures

The hosts raced ahead, with Andre Horta's strike deflecting off Ruben Neves on its way into the net.

Wolves, though, were 3-1 up at the interval thanks to some masterful stuff going forward.

Raul Jimenez, Matt Doherty and Adama Traore got on the scoresheet – Doherty and Traore's goals coming in the 34th and 35th minute respectively.

But Braga, who are also through and top of Group K with one game left, managed to find a way back and had Paulinho and Fransergio fire in from close range in a topsy-turvy affair.

Analysis

The Braga Municipal Stadium – carved into a rock at the site of a former quarry – is a sight to behold, writes Joe Edwards in Portugal.

The attacking play from Wolves in the first half of this knockout stage-sealing draw was so aesthetically pleasing too.

However, it must be said, the defending from Nuno Espirito Santo's side was not at the usual standard.

Braga's first was fortunate – Horta benefitting from a Neves deflection – but the gold and black backline switched off for the other two.

After falling behind early on, Wolves were rampant in the final third, with Jimenez, in particular, putting on a show.

The Mexican coolly headed home to bring the scores level and set up Doherty and Traore for what was a thoroughly-deserved lead come half-time.

But Braga got better in the last half an hour, and were able to make the comeback for a draw with the help of some lackadaisical work at the back from Wolves.

Paulinho was allowed to tap the ball in from close range after Galeno weaved his way past Doherty, and Fransergio given the room to head in the equaliser.

Wolves now need a favour from Slovan Bratislava, who are facing Braga in a couple of weeks, to win Group K, but they can be proud of their work in getting to the last 32.

Match report

Wolves went big with their team selection in Braga as Nuno made no changes to the side which beat Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

There was only one switch to the bench from the 2-1 win against the Cherries, with youngster Owen Otasowie taking Taylor Perry's place among the substitutes. It is the first time the 18-year-old American defender has been in a first-team squad.

Torrential rain, which did not stop all day, saw the game in doubt – on social media, at least – but with a bit of sand added to the surface, it was deemed fine to play on. Still, the ball was not bouncing or rolling across the ground quite as you would expect it to.

The Wolves players were passing it around fine in the early moments. However, a wicked deflection saw them fall behind only five minutes in.

Horta took aim from the edge of the box and was able to beat Rui Patricio thanks to a huge nick off Neves. Horta, oddly, then celebrated by smashing the ball off the stunning cliff behind the goal.

Hundreds of Wolves fans were still queueing to get into the ground, with some reporting heavy-handed policing, when that goal went in as only a small number were being allowed through at a time.

And while they will not have minded missing the hosts take the lead all that much, not seeing the swift equaliser will have frustrated them.

Jonny Castro Otto sent over a delicious cross from the left-hand side, and Jimenez gratefully headed home at the far post, becoming the first player to score in three consecutive European games since Derek Dougan in the 70s.

Nuno is always keen to point, though, that Jimenez brings more than just goals, and the Mexican displayed his all-round class as Wolves emphatically responded to going behind early on by adding two more before the break.

Doherty put them in front with another header at the back stick, getting on the end of a magnificent cross from Jimenez. And then Traore, in the next minute, made it 3-1 – working space and firing under Eduardo after being fed by the striker.

After lacking a cutting edge in the reverse fixture, which they lost 1-0, Wolves were utterly ruthless in this first period.

The travelling supporters chanted 'f*** the Arsenal' in response to Nuno being linked with the Gunners, and the players were determined to get more goals.

They began the second half with the same intent as they ended the first. Neves had a go from his trademark distance – 25 yards out – but the ball flew high and wide, before a free-kick he took from the edge of the box had the same result.

Between those opportunities, Jota was denied by a fine save from Eduardo. Traore, in typically superb fashion, got to the byline and floated the ball in for Jota to header, but the keeper got down quickly to keep it out.

Braga were being bullied, and they changed things up as striker Wilson Eduardo replaced defender Wallace near the hour mark. They improved on the back of that substitution as well.

Only six minutes afterwards, Ricardo Sa Pinto's charges pulled one back. Galeno was able to outwit Doherty and drill the ball across the face of goal, leaving Paulinho with a simple tap-in.

Things started to get a little scrappy as the pitch got worse.

Jimenez was booked – meaning he will miss the final group game against Besiktas, having been cautioned in three separate group stage matches – and replaced by Pedro Neto, returning to the club where he made his senior breakthrough.

Ruben Vinagre and Patrick Cutrone also came on as Wolves looked to see out the victory, but they were not able to as Fransergio – free in the box – guided the ball past Patricio.

A disappointing end, but Wolves are through – albeit not in the driving seat to win the group – and deserve a lot of credit for extending the European journey.

Key moments

05 - Goal. Out of nowhere, the hosts lead. Andre Horta with the goal, thanks to a massive deflection off Neves.

14 - GOAAAAALLLLLLLL! It doesn't take Wolves long to respond! Otto sends over a perfect cross from the left and Jimenez does what he does, heading home past Eduardo – for his 15th goal of the season.

34 - GOOOOOOALLLLLLLL!! Wolves are in front through another header at the far stick! Jimenez turns provider, with a peach of a cross being headed in by the unmarked Doherty. Nuno's side are in the mood.

35 - GOOOOOOOAALLLLLLL!!! The ruthless visitors strike again, with Braga not having to time to blink before the ball is in the net once more! Traore works himself a bit of room and lashes the ball underneath Eduardo.

51 - Save! Magic stuff from Traore on the right as he gets to the byline and crosses to Jota, whose header is stopped well by Eduardo.

64 - Goal. Braga pull one back. Not the best defending from Wolves. Galeno beats Doherty and squares it to Paulinho for a tap-in.

79 - Goal. The home side come up with a leveller. Fransergio is picked out in the middle of the box and heads past Patricio.

Teams

Braga (4-2-3-1): Eduardo; Esgaio, B Viana, Wallace (Wilson Eduardo, 58), Sequeira; Fransergio, Palhinha; R Horta (Fonte, 73), A Horta, Galeno; Paulinho (Pablo, 86)

Subs not used: Matheus (gk), Agbo, D Viana, Novais

Goals: A Horta (05), Paulinho (64), Fransergio (79)

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore (Vinagre, 74), Jimenez (Neto, 69), Jota (Cutrone, 80)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Vallejo, Otasowie

Goals: Jimenez (14), Doherty (34), Traore (35)

Referee: Alexey Kulbakov (Belarus)