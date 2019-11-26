Wolves' Willy Boly is recovering well, says Romain Saiss

Boly is expected to be out until January or February after fracturing his fibula in training last month and undergoing surgery.

Saiss has been playing at the back in his absence and impressed, but he had a positive update on the Frenchman.

“He’s really good. He’s working really, really well, every day,” said Saiss on Boly.

“It’s a tough situation when you’re injured, but he is working really well with the physio.

“I hope he can come back, maybe early (next) year.

“He’s a strong guy and keeps smiling every day.”

Saiss is suspended for the Sheffield United game on Sunday after picking up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend’s win at Bournemouth.

However, the Moroccan could be in defence as Wolves play at Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.

He has previously starred in midfield under Nuno Espirito Santo – but is more than happy to be a utility man.

“Since I was young. I’ve played in a lot of positions,” said Saiss.

“A lot of the time I’ve played in midfield or centre-back.

“Most of it was midfield but every season, I’ve always played 10 games in defence. Since my second cap with the national team, I’ve played at the back.

Romain Saiss (AMA)

“There was an injury to a centre-back and the coach asked me if I could play at the back. I said yes, and now it’s 41 caps at the back.

“The most important thing is to be on the pitch – and enjoy it. I’m really lucky to play this sport.”

Wolves are fifth in the Premier League and on the cusp of the Europa knockouts.

It has been a demanding schedule, but Saiss says this is the fittest squad he has been a part of.

“Yes. We work very well with the staff,” he added.

“I think we are doing a great job together to stay fit as we don’t have a big squad. We keep going.”