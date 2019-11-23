Wolves boss Nuno says first half at Bournemouth is example to follow

Wolves were two to the good at the break, with Joao Moutinho opening the scoring with a sublime free-kick before Raul Jimenez doubled the advantage.

The Cherries, who had Simon Francis sent off the in the first 45 minutes too, were resilient in the second period, though, as Steve Cook headed home before an anxious finish for Nuno's side.

Wolves, with the victory, made it eight unbeaten in the Premier League while moving to fifth in the table, and Nuno said: "It was a good game, honestly.

"The first half was very, very good. We played really, really well.

"We unbalanced Bournemouth, created chances and had good possession.

"We were organised, and we achieved the advantage.

"Then, they were with one man less. In the second half, Bournemouth - a very good team, with very good players - reacted and caused problems.

"We knew that the game was dangerous. It was about getting the third goal but, at the same, keeping the balance.

"So, I think we performed well, and I'm happy with the boys."

The result also made it back-to-back 2-1 wins, after beating Villa by the same scoreline before the international break.

Nuno added: "The first half must be our reference for how we want to proceed, and keep growing and improving."