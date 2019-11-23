Wolves boss Nuno is calm on Joao Moutinho deal

The 33-year-old midfielder, whose deal expires at the end of the season, was thought to be in advanced talks over fresh terms.

The matter has since gone quiet, but Nuno said on the man who won Euro 2016 with Portugal: “Moutinho is here.

“When something is official, for sure you will know. But everything is OK.”

Moutinho has been a revelation since arriving from Monaco for £5million in the summer of 2018.

He has continued to be a regular starter this season – starting 11 of the 12 Premier League games for Wolves, who are playing at Bournemouth tomorrow.

On if Moutinho will be tied down soon, Nuno said: “I hope so. I think everything has its time.

“There is a moment of discussion and a moment of understanding.

“Everything is natural.”

And Nuno had a similar response when asked if Wolves have firm plans in place for the transfer window in January.

“Everything will take its natural course and things will happen naturally,” he said.

Fans would like to see some fresh faces in the new year to bolster Wolves’ small squad.

A fair few of the group have just returned from international duty, and Nuno added: “We’re pleased with all the players that went away during the international break.

"I think it was very important for them as they had competition.

“If you have a time to compete for your country and return healthy, you are ready to go.”