Nuno: Diogo Jota getting back to his best for Wolves

Jota has started the last four Premier League games following a month-long lay-off and has not found the net.

The 22-year-old, though, has had his spirits boosted by making his full Portugal debut during the international break – and Nuno expects him to return to the peak of his powers soon.

“I think so. He had the injury, so he had to stop for a little while,” said Nuno.

“But he’s better now and we’ve been trying to increase his participation during the games.

“Now, I can say he is totally ready to compete at the best level.”

Jota made his Portugal bow as they thrashed Lithuania, coming off the bench.

He was then introduced as a substitute as they won in Luxembourg to seal qualification for the Euros – the tournament they won in 2016.

“When you work in your club and have the chance to go to your national team, and you participate and you help your country, it’s a moment of enormous pride,” said Nuno.

Advertising

“Diogo had his chance and helped Portugal achieve something amazing – direct qualification for Euro 2020.

“He’s very proud of what he’s achieving. But at the same time, he has the ambition to continue to improve.

“Going to the national team is a reflection of how you work here at the club.

“It’s good for players, their motivation and confidence. It’s a reflection of their daily work.

Advertising

“Hopefully, he will participate more for the national team.”

Jota would have got on the scoresheet in Luxembourg had it not been for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jota’s close-range volley was heading over the line.

However, Ronaldo intervened and poked the ball in himself to deny the Wolves man his first Portugal strike, and claim his 99th for his country.

On the goal, Nuno said: “Diogo was there.

“He has to be happy because he was there.

“When you’re on the pitch, it doesn’t matter who puts the ball in the net.

“It’s the team that achieves a goal, not an individual.”

Now, Jota’s focus is on helping Wolves, who are aiming to make it eight unbeaten in the league at Bournemouth tomorrow.

The game is one of 10 for Nuno’s charges before the new year.

They have already played 24 times in all competitions, though, and the boss is not treating this period with extra vigilance.

After all, they always make sure they are prepared in the best way possible.

“Our vigilance doesn’t increase or decrease. It’s always the same,” added Nuno.

“It’s always the highest we can have as every moment of the day is crucial – a training session, a game.

“Every moment is crucial, so you can never relax. You always have to be switched on.”