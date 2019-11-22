Ryan Bennett: Air miles will not bother Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Jimenez, who is Wolves’ top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions, is expected to start for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Bournemouth on Saturday after games in Panama and his home nation, against Bermuda, over the past week.

And Bennett reckons the striker will carry on where he left off despite clocking up more air miles.

When asked if Jimenez is Wolves’ talisman, Bennett said: “He is.

“He has been since he’s come in. For him to travel to Mexico all the time is tough, but he knows the team. He knows the way we play.

“He’s the focal point, and he knows what he has got to do, what’s expected of him and what everyone is going to do around him.

“He’s very fit. He’s a professional lad. He’s never found it a problem.

“He’ll get rest at the right time – when he can. If you speak to him, there’s a not day he will want to miss.

“He’s energetic, charismatic. Fortunately for us, he’s one of those characters who can just keep doing it.”

Ryan Bennett (AMA)

Centre-half Bennett, meanwhile, is hoping to get back in the team after a groin problem, which he admits he still has not fully recovered from.

“It happens. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is,” he said.

“I don’t think (an operation is needed). It’s just about trying to find the balance to get back to 100 per cent.”

And on Bournemouth, Bennett added: “It’s a tough place to go. I’ve been there for years at different levels – I’ve played there in League Two, and played there in the Premier League.

“They play the right way. But if we stick to our game-plan, it should be positive.”