Bournemouth v Wolves: Inside track on Eddie Howe's side

We spoke with Peter Bell, from Cherry Chimes and author of 'Eddie Had A Dream', to get an expert take on Bournemouth.

See what he had to say here...

How has the season been for Bournemouth so far, in your opinion?

It has been a pleasing first few months.

If we look at the points and say we a third of the way through the season, and if the team keeps picking up points at a similar rate it would pass 50 points, which is something Bournemouth haven't yet achieved in the Premier League.

Like most teams, we have had some good results against teams we might not have expected to beat – like Everton and Manchester United – but we have also been disappointed not to beat Norwich City and even Arsenal away.

Bournemouth's Adam Smith (left) and Diego Rico (right)

Sometimes, the team finds it hard to get going in games and in October we didn't score a goal in three games.

The top highlight for us though has to be beating Southampton for the first time at St Marys 1-3 away!

What are the expectations at the Vitality Stadium this season, do you think?

Well, I think fans want to beat the points total record of 40 points and if the team can finish between 7th-10th that would be seen as a very good season.

What has been disappointing is the number of injuries the team has had. We haven't seen David Brooks since pre-season and Dan Gosling has only just come back into contention, while Charlie Daniels is out all season. So expectations have been calmed a bit and having gone out of the Carabao Cup early to Burton Albion, I think fans really want to see Eddie Howe have a good crack at the FA Cup for once.

But I expect he'll rotate as usual and we'll go out early to ensure we stay in the Premier League without getting too close to the relegation zone.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe celebrates

Who's started the season well for the Cherries? Who should Wolves worry about?

I'd say our best player so far has been Aaron Ramsdale in goal. He has come into the side this season and has been pretty sensational.

It took the team eight games to get a clean sheet and then they had three in a row. Ramsdale's confidence has been rising and he doesn't often get beaten from range.

Who should Wolves worry about? Well, if the international games have not burned him out I'd say Harry Wilson.

He might not play and could be a sub because of the number of games he has had, but he tends to float into positions and has a knack of being in the right place to score.

He has a fantastic free kick and is going to be a very good player considering this is his first season in the Premier League.

If Harry is on the subs bench you could have Arnaut Danjuma or even David Brooks (if he's fit) to worry about.

Bournemouth's Harry Wilson

Are there any injury worries at the moment for Eddie Howe?

Ah, back to the injuries. Well, while Charlie Daniels won't play again this season, the left back spot continues to be troublesome as Lloyd Kelly has a thigh strain.

Junior Stanislas is still making his way back having had a knee injury from last season and Andrew Surman has been out for a few weeks and isn't expected back yet. David Brooks is the player we hope to see back after the international break, if his ankle is okay.

Josh King meanwhile picked up an injury over the international break, which doesn't help up top by any means.

Speaking of the manager, his name is once again cropping up in relation to jobs elsewhere, are you worried he could depart Bournemouth for another job if one opens up?

Everton and (previously) Spurs fans may look on hopefully, but I am confident that Eddie Howe is building something at AFC Bournemouth with the players he has brought in of late.

The new multi-million pound training complex is also just starting to be built. Eddie has been designing the club as he wants it. He has staff all around him who are ex-players from the club and close friends.

It would be a big jolt for him to suddenly up sticks at the moment. He also has a young family who I am sure love the area with the beach in summer and the New Forest to visit.

The only job I do think he would hard to say no to one day is the England manager's job. It would be a sense of duty for him like it was for Graham Taylor. But Gareth Southgate seems to be doing okay at the job, so I don't think Eddie is going anywhere for a while yet.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

What's your predicted XI for the encounter?

I'll go for this team: Ramsdale; A Smith, S Cook, Aké, Rico; Danjuma, L Cook, Billing, Fraser; Solanke; Wilson

What have you made of Wolves from afar this season? Do you think they have what it takes to battle on a domestic and European front this year?

I am surprised that they made a slow start. They have had a lot of draws, but seem to have suddenly got their game going again.

It is probably hard for the players having done so well last season just to kick on again.

With the European football as well to deal with, I think they have done pretty well considering the expectations on the players.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

The good news we hear is that Adama Traore could be a doubt for the game, having pulled out of the Spanish squad. We didn't do that well with Jamie Vardy's pace, so if Traore plays he could be trouble for our back four.

Your match prediction?

I think this will be a close one and both teams have been giving little away of late so I'll have a punt at a 1-1 draw.

I just think the defences might come out on top for much of the game.

You can follow Peter on Twitter here, and see his work on the Cherry Chimes website. Meanwhile, you can purchase Eddie Had A Dream here.