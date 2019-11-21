Matt Murray: Rui Patricio has been Wolves' rock

With Willy Boly out for months with a broken ankle and Ryan Bennett easing his way back after a groin problem, Wolves are expected to field their new-look back three for a fourth successive game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

And Murray highlights Patricio’s handling of the changes and a new-look trio of Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss, as a reason why he is one of the best in the Premier League.

He said: “The bit that is really impressive about Rui is the way he has handled the disruption at the back.

“Last season was a settled back five. This season he’s lost Willy Boly; Ryan Bennett has been in and out.

“He’s had Dendoncker, Saiss, Jesus Vallejo, even Matt Doherty as a right sided centre-half in front of him.

“But that disruption to the defensive unit, has not unsettled Rui. That is very impressive how he has managed that defence.”

Patricio (Portugal), Saiss (Morocco) and Dendoncker (Beligum) have not had chance to join Conor Coady on the training pitches at Compton Park to perfect that back line this last week due to international duty.

And Murray hailed Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo for the way that his side have adapted at the back despite a lack of training time due to their Europa League exploits.

Murray said: “You also have to credit Nuno. When you are playing Thursday-Sunday, in Europa and League Cup games – you are not getting much time on the grass because you are playing and travelling so much – that defensive unit is still slotting in and working so well.”