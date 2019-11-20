Wolves pups are Euro stars too

As Nuno Espirito Santo’s team impress in the Europa League, the under-23 side put in an impressive showing in their first ever competitive European fixture.

However, it was feared Mark Kennedy’s side’s first-ever European game could end in a rout after a lightning-quick start by the visitors as Alexandre Fressange nodded home in just the 27th second.

Wolves keeper Andreas Sondergaard got a palm to the ball but he could not stop it crossing the line.

But after that early goal, Wolves soon settled and showed there was no gulf between their work at Compton Park and the cream of Europe’s young crop.

Kennedy’s men deployed the same 3-5-2 shape that Nuno’s first team often use, a philosophy to aid progression to that first team.

One of the young crop who have made that step, Taylor Perry, saw an effort fizz past the post with Luke Cundle also blazing the ball over.

Up the other end, Ayoub Yousfi fired straight at Sondergaard after steaming down the right-wing.

And Yousfi continued to be a thorn in Wolves’ side as the half progressed.

A delightful chip from Kays Ruiz-Atil out-foxed Wolves’ defence and saw the wide man steam towards goal.

But Yousfi was thwarted by Sondergaard and wing-back Dion Sanderson, who hoofed the rebound off the line.

PSG danger-man Yousfi stung the palms of Sondergaard once again as the half wore on but Wolves entered the break hopeful. They started the second 45 brightly and Chem Campbell nearly scored a spectacular equaliser.

The 16-year-old ghosted into the box but saw his strike fizz just past the right stick.

But Wolves finally got their goal as the French visitors were undone by a set-piece routine.

Elliot Watt’s free-kick curled into the path of Dan Csoka at the back post and he nodded the ball home in the 57th minute.

Wolves did have some late scares with centre-half Owen Otasowie’s quick-thinking stopping Fressange stealing in but they held firm to secure a well-deserved point.

Wolves: Sondergaard, Sanderson, Otasowie (Buur, 88), Marques, Csoka, Kitolano (Thompson,72), Perry, Watt, Ashley-Seal, Cundle, Campbell (He, 79). Subs not used: Nya, Pardington, Dai, Samuels, He.