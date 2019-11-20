Nuno: Wolves have got Cutrone's back

The striker made a £16million switch from AC Milan to Molineux in the summer.

He is adjusting from living with his family in Pare, in Italy, to life on his own in Wolverhampton.

But Nuno says the 21-year-old, who has netted twice in 19 appearances for his side, is not alone.

He said: “We try (to help them adapt), we try, we have a department at the club that takes care of whatever they might need.

“In terms of house and health. The big help in the support they have is from the rest of the squad. The squad is fantastic with all the players that arrive.

“The newcomers are accepted and I’m sure Patrick has a lot of help from his team-mates.”

Cutrone returns to England on the back of netting twice from a left wing role in Italy U21s’ 3-0 win over Iceland.

That Italian performance has given Nuno a fresh option for his current favoured front three for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

And Cutrone said in an interview with Italian website TMW he is raring to go. He said: “I am in good shape physically and always train to the max. I try to always be ready when called upon, whether it’s to start or off the bench.

“Both I and the coach (Nuno) know it takes time to settle in and adapt to the Premier League. I am doing that, getting into the philosophy of the team and I get along with everybody.”

Cutrone’s agent, Donato Orgnoni, rubbished claims of a return to Italy and dismissed links to Serie A side Sampdoria.

He told Italian website SampNews: “We’ve never thought of leaving Wolves. I don’t understand why certain news comes out.

“He remains in England one hundred per cent.”