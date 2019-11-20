Alfred N’Diaye’s rollercoaster ride – Wolves' Where Are They Now?

In a matter of months, the Senegalese midfielder went from the glory of winning the Championship title, to disappointment in not having his loan at Molineux made permanent, to the heartbreak of bankruptcy.

However, it would appear N’Diaye is at least en route to working things out after signing a long-term contract for a club in the cash-rich Saudi Arabia, writes Joe Edwards.

The 29-year-old joined Al-Shabab at the end of August on a three-year deal, opting to move there over Spanish club Getafe – seemingly for financial reasons, with it being claimed he is earning more than £4million a year.

And he has made seven appearances so far for the six-time Saudi champions, who are currently sixth in the table, after a £5.4m move from Villarreal.

N’Diaye, of course, was not the driving force behind Wolves’ Championship win under Nuno Espirito Santo – but he was not just a bit-part player either.

He played 36 games in all competitions – 33 in the league – and got on the scoresheet in victories against Barnsley and QPR, as well as a draw against Norwich.

The defensive midfielder was all ready to stay too.

“I have enjoyed myself here,” said N’Diaye.

“I think you can see I like the club, I think we are a good club. We have good fans.

“We had a fantastic season so everything is good for me here.

“My family are happy there, they like live there, so I hope I can stay there.”

As it turned out, N’Diaye returned to parent club Villarreal and was sent out on loan to Malaga.

He impressed in Andalusia despite the difficulty of being declared bankrupt in a High Court hearing too, playing 34 games and scoring five goals – and also earning a whopping 15 bookings.

Malaga were set to sign him permanently, but after failing to secure promotion to the Spanish top flight, they were unable to finance the deal.

And that is where Al-Shabab, who are based in Saudi capital Riyadh, swooped in – ahead of Getafe – to secure the Senegal star’s signature.

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis and Leicester forward Ahmed Musa are also playing in the Saudi Pro League.

So, while you suspect N’Diaye would love to still be a part of proceedings at Wolves – flying high in the Premier, competing in the Europa League – things look to have worked out for him, even with bankruptcy.