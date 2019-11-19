Wolves' Matt Doherty strikes but Ireland facing Euro 2020 challenge

The Wolves wing-back – playing under his first Wolves boss Mick McCarthy – headed in an equaliser against Denmark with five minutes left to play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

However, they could not find a winner and were left third in Group D, with the prospect of battling 15 other teams for one of the four remaining Euro 2020 places in March.

Denmark had grabbed the lead with 17 minutes remaining when Martin Braithwaite stretched to get his toe to Henrik Dalsgaard’s ball into the box and divert it past Darren Randolph.

Doherty powered a downward header from Enda Stevens’ 85th-minute cross past the helpless Kasper Schmeichel to set up a grandstand finish, but ultimately to no avail.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane played 68 minutes in the draw, whilst former Villan Glenn Whelan also started and played 82 minutes.