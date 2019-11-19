Sporting director Kevin Thelwell tells Wolves recruits to follow Leander Dendoncker's lead

The Belgian impressed on-loan from Anderlecht last term and made that move permanent in July. And Thelwell hopes AC Milan signing Patrick Cutrone, Lazio duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao, Bayern Munich recruit Meritan Shabani and Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo all follow Dendoncker’s lead and adapt to life in the Premier League.

He told WolvesTV: “I think with the guys we brought in Cutrone, Neto, Jordao, Shabani and Vallejo – you can see we have brought in a lot of good, strong young talent that is able to support the group.

“The hope is just like with Dendoncker, they find their feet quickly and start to challenge and push some of that senior team and start to take starting places.”

And Thelwell stressed the recruitment of young players is a clear plan to support Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting squad.

Speaking about the summer business he said:”We had a clear plan.

“That clear plan was to look at young talent with high potential.

“We wanted to add more balance.

“We felt we had a very strong starting XI, starting 14.

“I think we are proving that this season.

“What we wanted to do was add to that and add more support if we possibly could.”

Thelwell says Wolves are scouting multiple markets as they prepare for the next window.

But he says they will make recruitment decisions closer to the re-opening of the transfer window in January.

He told WolvesTV: “I would not say we do not regard the opportunity to do more because we are always going to try and push for more and strengthen the group that little bit further but hopefully we can work on that and address that in the next window.

He added: “I do not think we need a revolution at all.

“We have a very strong foundation, a very strong base, we have also talked about succession planning, staff and helping them grow into more senior roles.

“That is no different with players.

“We are succession planning all the time to make sure that we have players that are ready for if we lose somebody, or transfer somebody or if we want to support somebody.

“That is what the plan looks like.

“Football never stops.

“You can watch a game every single moment of every day so we are working across a load of leagues.

“Continually reviewing where we are, evaluating what we need and talking to the coaching team about some of the players that might fit the profiles of positions that we need.

“Hopefully (we will) make some hard and fast decisions as we get closer to the window.