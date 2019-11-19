Adama Traore a joy to have at Wolves, says Conor Coady

Traore has caught the eye so far this campaign with his ferocious speed and improved end-product.

His form even saw him receive his first Spain call-up – after interest from Mali – before he had to pull out through injury.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in the 2-1 victory over old club Villa before the international break, but Coady said: “It is not just the big games he is doing it in. He is improving in every single game.

“He is a brilliant professional, he works so hard.

“It is a pleasure to have him at the club.”

Traore struggled to make an impact last season for Wolves after being snapped up from Middlesbrough for £18million.

But, this season, he has chipped in with two goals – a double in the 2-0 masterclass at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City – and five assists across all competitions.

Traore was then reported to have agreed to represent Mali internationally, but he told the Express & Star that was not the case.

Spain later called him up in place of the injured Valencia striker Rodrigo.

However, a hamstring injury picked up against Villa meant he had to pull out.

Traore, though, is expected to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth as Wolves return to league action – looking to extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to eight games.

“He can run and run. He is improving game on game and he is a brilliant person,” added Coady.

“He trains so hard every single day to get better and better.

“He attracts people to him to help him get better.

“I think when you have players like that in your team you are always a threat on the counter-attack.”