Conor Coady: Wolves focused on Premier League climb

Wolves moved up to eighth in the league after beating Villa 2-1 in their last match.

It was only their third league win of the season, but Coady will not use their Europa League campaign as an excuse for their slow league start.

He said: “A lot of people wanted to use that as an excuse at the start of the season but we didn’t.

“We don’t see it that way, we love playing in Europe, it is a fantastic competition.

“Every one of the lads will tell you that we want to be there, we want to impose ourselves, play the way we do and give a good account of ourselves,

“Up to now we have been doing that, but it is important that we focus on the Premier League games because this is what we do every week. This is everything to us and we want to make sure we are doing it right.”

Coady had a long weekend off due to the international break.

For Raul Jimenez (Mexico), Ruben Neves (Portugal), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Rui Patricio (Portugal), Leander Dendoncker (Belgium), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Patrick Cutrone (Italy U21), Pedro Neto (Portugal U21) and Ruben Vinagre (Portugal U21) that was not the case.

But as they prepare to jet back, Coady expects them to be fighting fit for the trip to Bournemouth due to the calibre of the sports science staff at Molineux.

He said: “We have fantastic staff who recover us ever so well.

“I’ve mentioned before about we recover in planes, in changing rooms after the games we have in midweek.

“I think it is credit to everyone in the changing room that we make sure we are ready, be it a Sunday or Monday to impose the way we are playing.”