Matt Murray: This is the best Wolves team I’ve seen

The former Molineux shot-stopper – who was part of the 2002-03 Championship promotion side – hailed Nuno Espirito Santo as ‘unreal’ after watching the Portuguese head coach guide them from mid-table in the Championship to the Europa League.

And Murray spoke of his delight at seeing Wolves’ progression since Nuno took over in 2016.

He said: “I’ve been at Wolves since the age of nine and this is the best I have seen.

“To be doing what they are doing in Europe, the connection they have with the fans.

“The brand of football they play and how they tweak it... I just think Nuno is unreal.”

This international break Nuno’s side are eighth in the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over Villa on Sunday.

And Murray says the gulf from the top flight mentality of the past is clear.

He said: “If someone had told me when I was nine that we’d be playing in Europe and, also, have a real belief when we play the top six that we could come out with anything, I wouldn’t have believed it.

“Usually it would be the upcoming run of games that we would think would be season defining.

“Playing Brighton, Sheffield United, West Ham – those are all of the teams that we would have focused on.

“We’d have made eight changes against Man U because we’d just have written those games off.

“If we did get something it would have been a bonus, but now I think there is a real different mentality. A real belief around the club.

“The brand Nuno has got them playing, the togetherness, the style, the way tactically we can get back into games.”