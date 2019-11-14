Wolves recruitment chief says Ruben Neves is not for sale

The Portuguese nternational is reportedly on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs.

But Marshall told Italian journalists at the Wyscout Forum in Amsterdam that the 22-year-old is central to Nuno Espirito Santo's Premier League plans.

He told TMW: "Without a doubt, he (Ruben) is a real top player. We are aware of the fact that so many top clubs follow him around Europe but we are focusing on him. He is not for sale."

And Marshall ruled out a move for rumoured target AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie due to the amount of competition in the middle of the park.He told TMW: "There was an interest (in Kessie) but there was never a real negotiation.""I don't think so (that they would target him in January), we have so many players in midfield."

Marshall also dismissed rumours linking Wolves to a move for Parma midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

He said: "I also read this indiscretion (about Dejan Kulusevski), but it is not true. He is not a player that interests us."

Wolves did raid Serie A in the summer, forking out £16m to bring AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone to Molineux.

And despite Cutrone's limited starts Marshall says the 21-year-old is settling in as expected.

He said: "He's doing exactly what we expected."(Patrick) is settling well, the competition is strong but he is giving his contribution.

"He has everything to become more and more a protagonist of our reality.

And besides he is a player much loved by the fans, in the field he always gives everything. We are very satisfied with him".

The Wolves scout also stressed that summer Lazio signings, forward Pedro Neto and midfielder Bruno Jordao, are still developing.

He said: "They are two young boys, still in the growth phase."