Conor Coady tells Wolves: Now let’s kick on

Wolves went into the two-week gap unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games. The 2-1 win over Villa came straight after a 1-0 Europa League win over Slovan Bratislava.

And with his men on a high, the skipper can’t wait for the November 23 trip to Bournemouth. He said: “We’ve not lost in a long time and we want to make sure we keep that going.

“It is important that we use this week to improve and get better.

“We go again, but that is what we want. We want as many games as possible.

“We are enjoying what we are doing, enjoying the way we are playing. These are the games you want to play in.”

A number of Wolves’ players will be jetting off on international duty this week.

But Coady will be at Compton Park training and looking at ways to improve ahead of the trip to the south coast.

He said: “It is always welcomed. It was welcomed after Man City and welcomed again.

“It is always nice to have a week where you can spend a bit of time with the family, train and work on a few things. We always need to work on things. But we want to keep on going.”

Wolves climbed to eighth in the table thanks to that Villa win. And Coady praised the atmosphere at Molineux.

He said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere. The Wolves fans always create a fantastic atmosphere and we loved every minute of it. It was important we imposed our way of playing and I felt like we did that.”

The Villa game was Coady’s 200th appearance for Wolves and his 22nd game of this season.

He has sat out twice this term when Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Reading and lost to Villa in the Carabao Cup.

And he praised the staff behind the scenes for helping the players battle on in the Europa League and Premier League.

He said: “We have fantastic staff who recover us ever so well. I’ve mentioned before about we recover in planes, in changing rooms after the games we have in midweek.

“We have staff who help us out no end.

“I think it is credit to everyone in the changing room that we make a sure we are ready, be it a Sunday or Monday, to impose the way we are playing.”