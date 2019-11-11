Wolves 2 Villa 1: What the stats reveal

But other than extending that streak, what else do the statistics show?

The statistics – compiled by whoscored.com, specialists in the in-depth analysis of detailed football data – highlight the blossoming partnership on the right wing between wing-back Matt Doherty and attacker Adama Traore.

At the start of the season the duo were battling for the right wing-back role.

But the 3-4-3 formation has allowed Nuno to start the duo together on that flank.

The formation changed the game in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Newcastle with Doherty pushing into a wide-right role and Traore ahead of him on the right of the front three.

Nuno has opted to start with that set-up for Wolves’ last three games and the statistics show that the duo dominated the right-wing against Villa.

Doherty pushed further forward to aid Traore and 45 per cent of Wolves’ attacks came from that right wing.

Striker Raul Jimenez and midfielder Ruben Neves’ heat maps also showed heavy footprints on that flank as Wolves’ players gravitated to that flank.

It was no surprise then that Wolves’ two goals were aided by the work of Traore.

The winger was up-ended by Tyrone Mings just outside the box on the right in the 41st minute.

Joao Moutinho slid the subsequent set-piece into the path of Ruben Neves, who opened the scoring.

The second came from a trademark Traore sprint, he raced down the flank before fizzing the ball into the path of Raul Jimenez for the second in the 84th minute.

It is thus no surprise to see Traore top of the dribbling charts with 10 runs,

But with a conversion rate of just 11 per cent the stats highlight how wasteful Wolves were in the clash.

Nuno’s men had 17 attempts but converted just two of those chances.

Centre forward Jimenez and left attacker Diogo Jota were guilty of wasting the most opportunities.

Both forwards had five attempts though Jimenez finally fired home his final chance of the day.

Ruben Neves converted one of his two chances with Doherty also having two attempts.

Traore hit the woodwork with Joao Moutinho and substitute Pedro Neto also having chances. Out of Wolves’ 17 attempts, only five hit the target and that was the tale up the other end too.

Wolves made 28 clearances but it was a quiet afternoon for Rui Patricio with only four of Villa’s chances on target.

Villa mustered 13 attempts, though the majority of those were blocked or flew off target effort as they took a different approach to Wolves’ wing-play and attacked through the middle.

Sixty-two per cent of their attempts came from outside of the box, while 71 per cent of Wolves’ attempts were created inside the 18-yard box.

Though despite dominating the chances charts, Wolves did not dominate possession – that was split 50/50 with Villa.

Villa just edged Wolves’ 394 passes with a tally of 400, though neither team could muster more than four passes together in one spell.

Wolves racked up the most fouls with 17 compared to Villa’s eight.

But all of Wolves’ four cautions came from the left side of the pitch with Romain Saiss, Jonny, Jota and Moutinho all finding themselves in the book.

Wolves dominated the battle in the air.

They finished with an aerial dual success rate of 61 per cent compared to Villa’s 39.

They might not have Willy Boly at the back but skipper Conor Coady & Co won six of their seven duals in their box.

Villa’s Tyrone Mings only managed to win the ball once with Wolves also winning all six aerial battles on that right flank, compared to just one of six on the left.