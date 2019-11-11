Wolves 2 Villa 1: Rosie Swarbrick's verdict

After Thursday night’s late victory over Slovan Bratislava, Neves found himself at the forefront of boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s post-match press conference.

Given the spot-kick responsibility ahead of in-form forward Raul Jimenez, it looked like Neves would net his first goal since the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

But an opportunity many see as a free-hit was wasted by the midfield maestro, his penalty batted away and his wait for a goal extended to 16 games.

He was given a public ear-bashing by Nuno, his spot-kick critiqued and the need for practice before this huge derby game drummed home.

How apt then that a misfiring Wolves finally found the net in a rampant first half through a peach of a Neves and Joao Moutinho set-piece routine – one lifted straight from the turf at Compton Park.

Forwards Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez, winger Matt Doherty and midfielder Moutinho had all wasted golden opportunities to punish a Villa side boss Dean Smith slammed as lacking desire in the first half.

It looked like Wolves would dispatch this Villa outfit that had been rocked before the game by injuries to keeper Tom Heaton and centre-half Bjorn Engels.

That duo had started Villa’s opening 11 games and despite Wolves’ own defensive frailties without talismanic centre-half Willy Boly, it looked like Villa were there for the taking.

Midfielders Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss started either side of skipper Conor Coady, who celebrated his 200th appearance for the club by watching his forwards take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Jed Steer had replaced Heaton in goal, but his first Premier League start of the campaign would be short-lived.

The keeper’s arms whirled as he tried in vain to bat away a Doherty cross that had clattered into the woodwork.

He landed awkwardly and injured his Achilles, Orjan Nyland the man to step in at short notice.

With Villa facing an uphill battle for the rest of the game, it looked like the script was signed off for a derby day rout.

Wolves seized the momentum, dominated possession and used the width to their advantage.

Jonny and Jota, Doherty and Traore continue to build sublime partnerships on the left and right wings.

But the biggest plus of this 3-4-3 is the freedom it gives to Neves.

The defensive shackles of that holding role in the 3-5-2 have been dumped off and he has been given a licence to thrill in the centre of this 3-4-3.

And after watching his team-mates waste chances, Neves and midfield partner Moutinho showed them how to score.

The duo have an almost telepathic relationship in the middle of the park, though Villa’s naivety on their first season back in the Premier League also told.

The tackles had been flying in from both sides, but Tyrone Mings deservedly found himself in the book as he slid in on Traore.

He took not a slither of the ball, but a huge chunk of the wideman’s legs, sending the forward flying and giving Moutinho a dead-ball situation on the corner of the box. With Coady and the giants from the back in the mix, Villa expected the Portuguese maestro to whip the ball in or go for goal.

But with Villa expectant, he thought outside the box – literally.

Moutinho sprayed the ball across the white line to the unmarked Neves. Some had joked that had the penalty spot been shifted back to 25 yards the Portuguese hot-shot would never have missed.

And he gave fuel to those thoughts as he swept home his third of the season.

It was one for the Neves long-distance scrapbook, but this performance was about more than just a pretty goal from Neves.

This formation allows him to get further forward, but Wolves’ second came from a defensive tackle that proved why Nuno wants his attacking nous in a deeper role. He slid in to win the ball in his own half before releasing Adama Traore on the right wing.

Traore’s trademark sprint saw him put the ball on a plate for Jimenez, who made up for his earlier wayward finishes with a first-time strike.

That was in the 84th minute and a deserved second goal for Wolves. But they should have had this game wrapped up before Jimenez’s 13th of the campaign. Traore, Jota, Doherty and Jimenez all wasted chances and – after a half-time rollicking from Smith – Wolves were dealing with a different Villa side.

Wesley, Trezeguet, John McGinn and Tyrone Mings all asked questions, but Coady and the back three held firm.

However, it was not good for the heart as Wolves spluttered at the other end.

As the clock ticked down, it looked like Villa would find a leveller, with Wolves appearing tired and out of ideas.

But a quick change in personnel by Nuno helped reignite that front-line as Pedro Neto’s fresh legs allowed Wolves to gain a second wind.

Ryan Bennett would return to shore up the defence for the outstanding Neves, but as Dendoncker returned to midfield Villa would find that goal their second half fightback deserved.

Saiss thought he had cleared Trezeguet’s injury-time strike, but goal-line technology ruled it had trickled over before he hoofed it clear.

Too little, too late from Villa, but after 17 attempts Wolves would have been wounded had they not walked away with all three points. Neves was a shining light, but the finishing needs to improve if Wolves are to tear-up the top six after this international break.