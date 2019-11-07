Wolves boss Nuno turns his attention to Villa after 'important' Europa League victory over Slovan Bratislava

Wolves now need a point from their final two group games to secure a spot in the last 32 of the continental competition.

But Nuno quickly turned his attention to Sunday’s Premier League derby.

He said: “We play Sunday, we focus on that now.

“It was very important night for everyone, I think Molineux enjoys European football – we are delighted.

“Embrace the challenge, but the next challenge is Sunday. It is a big one.”

However, Nuno stressed that midfielder Ruben Neves needs to improve his finishing after Raul Jimenez spared his blushes.

Neves missed a 48th-minute penalty, but Wolves’ other spot-kick king Jimenez popped up with an injury-time winner to secure the victory against Slovan Bratislava.

Nuno says Neves will be practicing his penalties as Wolves prepare for Villa.

He said: “(The penalty taker) is pre-defined and practised.

“Ruben has to improve. He kicked it very bad.

“It is between him and Raul and on Thursday it was Ruben.

“But he kicked it so bad. He has practice – today he will practice a lot.”

After seeing his team create 45 opportunities and only net twice in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal and 1-0 win over Slovan, Nuno stressed the need to find a clinical touch.

He said: “We have to improve because we had chances that we could have done better with.

“Some of those credit to the goalkeeper (Dominik Greif), but some of those we must define better.

“We got a number of crosses in, but the action must be finished. We must improve.”

Jimenez’s winner came after the game was stopped for 12 minutes because Kenan Bajric received treatment for a head injury.

He sustained a suspected concussion after Jimenez’s boot collided with his head and the Slovan man will stay in hospital in England for treatment.

Nuno said: “I spoke with the staff and wished them all the best.

“They were very organised with a good coach, good players. Fantastic fans.

“They have this idea of having the young people there, congratulations to them, I wish them all the best.”