Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves needs a winning feeling

Neves played a key role as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side fought back to pick up their seventh Premier League draw of the season at Arsenal on Saturday.

Now the midfielder is hungry for victory as Wolves prepare to host Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday before the derby clash with Villa at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday.

He said: “The most important thing is that we try to get the wins.

“We have to get that winning feeling back and I feel we will do that.”

Neves is keen to end a month-long wait for a league victory on derby day.

Wolves have drawn 1-1 with Southampton, Newcastle and Arsenal since that last Premier League win, a 2-0 victory at Manchester City on October 6.

That was the last time Neves featured in a Wolves victory.

He was an unused substitute in Slovakia for the 2-1 win over Bratislava on October 24. And he is eager for more success in Europe on Thursday.

He said: “(It is) another competition (but it is) the same feeling.

“We will try to win and compete to get the three points because it is important to us.

“It does not matter about the opponent or the competition, we always want to win every game.”

Neves last scored in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in August and he says he is trying to end a 15-game barren spell.

He has mainly featured in a holding midfield role in a 3-5-2 formation this season. But a shift to 3-4-3 allowed him to rack up four attempts at the Emirates.

And he says he is actively looking to add to his scoring tally.

He said: “I have to try. (At Arsenal) I had some chances to shoot.

“Unfortunately I did not score, but I keep on going, trying to help the team.”

Overall, Wolves had 25 attempts at Arsenal, but with only Raul Jimenez’s 77th-minute header found the net.

And Neves stressed the need to take those opportunities.

He said: “We went out of Arsenal with a feeling that we should win the game

“We created a lot of chances against a team like Arsenal, which is really difficult, but we did it.

“To make the next step we have to score, we have to keep working to win these kind of games.

“I think if one team deserved the win on Saturday, it was our team.

“When we play well and we have these type of chances – we must win it.”