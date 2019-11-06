Willy Boly is Adama Traore's inspiration as Wolves fight to extend Europa League campaign

The centre-half suffered a severe ankle injury in training less than 48 hours after Wolves’ 2-1 victory at Slovan Bratislava on October 24.

If Nuno Espirito Santo’s side win tonight’s reverse fixture at Molineux, they will just need a point from their final two group games to advance to the knockout stages.

And with Boly expected to be out for a number of months, Traore is hopeful Wolves can secure a spot in the final 32 so that Boly can feature in their European quest again when he returns in the New Year.

He said: “We will play each game like the manager says, we trust him and we will do our best for Willy Boly to come back in this competition, for sure.”

But despite missing the last three games the defender is still a prominent figure at Compton Park, hobbling about in a protective boot.

Boly will have to wear the boot for another five weeks after successful surgery on that fractured left fibula.

Traore was late to the pre-match press conference due to talking tactics with Boly.

The versatile winger, forward and wing-back welcomes the different perspective and advice. He said: “He’s a great lad. He has a strong mentality, he knows he has the injury but he is handling it positively.

“It happens, injuries happen and that is it. He always tries to help the team whether he is inside (it) or outside, like now.

“He always tries to speak different things. He says ‘Adama I think you have to do that on the pitch, maybe you have to do that.’

“I appreciate it and I am grateful for it.”

