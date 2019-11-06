Striker Patrick Cutrone eager to pick the brain of Wolves hero Steve Bull

Wolves splashed £16m to bring Cutrone to Molineux from Italian giants AC Milan in the summer.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Milan, idolising forwards Filippo Inzaghi, Marco Borriello, Marco van Basten and George Weah.

But after poring over footage of those Milan attackers he is now researching Wolves’ record goal scorer Bull.

And he is eager to pick the 306-goal forward's brain as he aims to add to his two goal tally against Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday night.

He told the Daily Mail: “I had posters of former Italy strikers Filippo Inzaghi and Marco Borriello. I watched YouTube videos of Marco van Basten and George Weah.

“Since coming to Wolves, I’ve seen videos of Steve Bull, of what he did at Wolves and (for England at) Italia 90. It would be great to meet him.”

Cutrone scored 13 goals in 63 league appearances for Milan.

But the Serie A side agreed to sell the striker to create a competitive transfer budget.

Advertising

And though he admitted he was forced out of his boyhood club, Cutrone says Wolves was his first choice to fulfil his Premier League dreams.

He told the Daily Mail: "At a certain point they put me in a position where I said, "OK, I have to leave",' "Now I don't know how to explain what happened, but after I'd spoken to the club I took this decision.

"I was aware of Wolves' interest and I chose them straight away.

"In life, you have to make decisions. I was in that situation, which was disappointing because I had a great connection with my team-mates at Milan and the fans really loved me.

Advertising

"It was nice to receive messages from supporters, team-mates, as it meant I had left something positive behind.

"I knew a bit about Wolves and I'd always had a little dream about playing in England."

He added: "I was always attracted by the idea of playing abroad and I was excited to try something new. I'm happy."

The forward left the family home in Parè, a small village 25 miles away from Milan, to make the move to the Midlands.

He admitted it will take time to adapt to life away from his family.

But on the pitch he believes the goals will flow, as he bids to make his 18th appearance in gold and black on Thursday.

Speaking about his goals, he said: 'I'm calm about it.

"I've always scored goals in my career.

"We've shown with recent results what a good team we are and that we can compete with anyone. I'm starting to settle here and I feel loved by the fans and my team-mates.

"Goals will come."